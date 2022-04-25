The Chinese brand Hozon presented the Nezha San electric car that adds to the long list of rivals of Tesla in the Great Wall Market. Similar in dimensions and basic concepts to the Model 3the Hozon Nezha S was presented in final production form two years after the Eureka 03 concept debuted. Like many other new models, the Nezha S was due to make its debut at the Beijing Auto Show which was postponed due to the pandemic, and as a result the company presented it online.

The car, which internationally can also be called Neta, has a front with split headlights, of which the upper units are very thin. The nose is sculpted with sporty air intakes gives the overall feel of a car designed for young people. At the rear are full-width LEDs with ‘brackets’ at the ends, an integrated spoiler and a Tesla-inspired roofline. In terms of dimensions, the Nezha S measures 4,800 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,400 mm in height: thus slightly larger than the Tesla Model 3 and in line with its Chinese rivals including the BMW i3, Nio ET5, BYD Seal and Xpeng X7.







Inside, as is now the norm among the cars Made in China, there is a huge central infotainment touchscreen, in portrait orientation, combined with a smaller digital instrument cluster. There is also a head-up display and a sophisticated 1,216 Watt audio system with 21 speakers, as well as heated seats with massage function. Alcantara, leather, wood and metal are among the materials used to give a premium look.

According to reports Carscoops, the car should have an NEDC range (the Chinese standard, usually higher than the European one) of 710 km for the electric model and up to 1,100 km for the range with petrol range extenders. The HozonEPT4.0 battery temperature management was developed with the help of Huawei, the famous smartphone manufacturer. Regarding ADAS, Hozon shoots very high and promises a level 4 technology for autonomous driving very soon, but it is more likely to go up to 3 thanks to 13 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 2 Lidars.