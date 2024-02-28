Italy? For now, BYD's Chinese electric cars choose Mexico

Italy? Who knows, maybe in the future. Even if for BYD the present is called Mexico. The Chinese electric car giant sets its sights on Latin America, at the gates of the United States, after the rumors of the last few days about the possible plant in Italy. Minister Adolfo Urso also mentioned the possibility of attracting Chinese operators, only to then underline that the most advanced negotiations are those with Elon Musk's Tesla.

BYD, which just surpassed Tesla in terms of number of vehicles sold in the last quarter of 2023, instead made an official announcement that does not concern Italy. Stella Li, CEO of BYD Americas, revealed to Reuters that the Chinese manufacturer is looking for a location in Mexico to install a factory aimed at increasing the company's local market share.

The company plans to choose a location for the plant, which is expected to have a production capacity of 150,000 cars per year, by the end of the year. Li said BYD's ambitions in Mexico are geared exclusively to local sales, adding that the company is looking for production sites in central and southern areas rather than in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, where transportation costs to reach consumers would be expensive.

An attempt to reassure those across the border and in US territory who see the opening of the plant in Washington's “backyard” as a possible threat. The reality is that China has already been looking at the Latin American market with interest for some time and its other important players, including those in the technological and digital sector, are also present on the South American continent.

The fear is that the Chinese giants could win the competition with companies already operating in the US market. Timore exacerbated after BYD launched its new models at reduced prices in recent days. A group of U.S. manufacturing advocates, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, warned this month that low-cost Chinese cars and parts could threaten the profitability of auto companies in the United States.

From prices to mineral resources: the strategic advantages of Chinese cars

The group called on Washington to block the import of low-cost Chinese cars and parts from Mexico to avoid possible “extinction” for the US auto sector. The reference is to the possibility that BYD could bring aggressive price cuts to Mexico, just as it has done in its home market, forcing rivals to cut costs to keep up, with Tesla itself having had to cede market share in China, one of the crucial hubs of its business.

According to analysts, Chinese automakers have rapidly improved their vehicles and are moving faster than global rivals in some areas, such as infotainment systems and autonomous driving. A crucial advantage for BYD is also the great vertical integration that the company has achieved, being able to produce various components in-house, from batteries to motors.

On the front of batteries Tesla still depends (at least in part) on BYD. Since 2020, the Chinese company has been producing its own lithium iron phosphate batteries (Blade batteries) which it uses in its own cars and which it sells to other car manufacturers, such as Toyota. According to German media, Tesla uses Blade batteries from BYD for its Model Y cars produced in the Berlin gigafactory.

Analysts see the rise of China's domestic auto industry as a harbinger of a shift in the global auto market, as Chinese electric car makers begin to focus on markets exportso much so as to attract the attention not only of the USA but also of the European Union which is investigating the alleged subsidies to (potentially) introduce new duties.

This is the result of a policy carried out for some time. Crucial, in this discussion, is the role of Mineral Resources. Among these, cobalt has a special role, fundamental for the development of electric and self-driving cars. Leadership in the electric car and self-driving car market simply means being a leader in the automotive sector of the future. It is no coincidence that China literally dominates the extraction processes of some of these crucial resources, such as cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, lithium in Bolivia and nickel in Indonesia.