The stop from 2035 to thermal cars has opened the door to Europe for new car manufacturers, especially from China. One of them is BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of NEVs and batteries, which in 2022 launched its first electric vehicles for the continental market in Europe. BYD is present in all main segments with the following models: BYD HAN, elegant and sporty E-segment sedan; BYD TANGzero-emission 7-seater family SUV, e BYD ACT 3 European-style C-segment electric SUV.

BYD Chinese electric cars in Europe

The Chinese electric cars of the BYD brand arrive in Europe starting from the autumn of 2022. The range includes one sedana 7-seater SUV and a Mid-size SUV. All models on paper fit the expectations and needs of European motorists with a premium feel and high specification. The three models BYD HAN, BYD TANG and BYD ACT 3 officially debut in October, al Paris Motor Show.

BYD electric cars make their European debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

The European offensive also continued with the launch of the BYD Dolphin, an EV vehicle at competitive prices close to 30,000 euros for the C-segment, and with the sports car BYD Seal. The range also includes the cheap electric one, the Seagull which is depopulating in China. The latter is equipped with new sodium batteries and it is functional to the challenge of the Chinese brand to secure leadership in the electric car market by selling cheaper cars.

Chinese BYD cars for sale in Europe

BYD is on the rise and is the car brand with the highest sales in China. After conquering the local market, it is now the turn of the European one, with BYD announcing strategic collaborations with some of the main automotive dealers: Louwman in the Netherlands, Hedin Mobility Group in Sweden and Germany, Nic. Christiansen Group in Denmark, RSA in Norway and Shlomo Motors in Israel. The initial phase is mainly focused on the markets of Benelux and on those Scandinavians.

BYD Dolphin

In the brand strategy there is also the acquisition of Ford factory in Saarlouis in Germanywhere it is currently produced Focus. This site will be on sale from 2025 and BYD is among the buyers, favorite in the negotiation, with respect to the brands concerned great And nedcar. The Chinese company currently produces electric buses at a plant in Hungary.

BYD electric cars, features, battery and range

BYD HAN It is an elegant and sporty sedan. From a technical point of view it is equipped with two electric motors which generate a system a four-wheel drive for greater safety and maneuverability.

BYD Han

The combined power of the two-engine solution delivers 380kW or 523hp with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The sedan travels up to 410kmthanks to a battery of 85.4 kWh.

Likewise the 7-person SUV BYD TANG can count on the same technical base and is also equipped with a Blade Battery state-of-the-art and ultra-safe, designed to offer optimal safety, performance, durability and efficiency.

BYD Tang

Acceleration is another strong point: from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. The autonomy is 400 km, guaranteed by a battery of 86.4 kWh.

The smallest model is a C-segment SUV that goes by the name BYD ACT 3built on BYD’s advanced e-Platform 3.0.

BYD Act 3

C-segment SUV, ATTO 3 boasts a BYD innovation for EVs (the standard heat pump) that combines aesthetics, intelligence and efficiency with a range of safety features, including Blade Battery. The autonomy is of 420kmguaranteed by the battery from 60.48 kWh.

BYD Dolphin rear 3/4 BYD Dolphin

In the European range there is also the BYD Dolphina competitively priced EV vehicle close to 30,000 euros, with a 60 kWh And 400km range. The sportiest one could not be missing Sealequipped with battery from 82 kWh And 530 HP of maximum power.

b BYD Seal

BYD technical characteristics

CHARACTERISTICS BYD ACT 3 BYD TANG BYD HAN Dimensions (L/D/H) (mm) 4455/1875/1615 4870/1950/1725 4995/1910/1495 Pitch (mm) 2720 2820 2920 Traction front whole wheat whole wheat Maximum speed (km/h) 160 180 180 Power (kW) 150 380 380 Acceleration 0-100km/h (s) 7.3 4.6 3.9 Wheel size (cm) 45.72cm (18”) 55.88cm (22“) 48.26cm (19”) Autonomy (km) 420 (WLTP combined) 400 (WLTP combined) 521 (WLTP combined) boot (l) 440/1338 235/940/1655 410 Seats (occupants) 5 7 5 Battery Type Blade Battery BYD (LFP) Blade Battery BYD (LFP) Blade Battery BYD (LFP) Nominal Capacity (kWh) 60.48 86.4 85.4 DC recharge, (30-80% min) 29 30 30 Panoramic roof Standard Standard Standard Technical characteristics BYD HAN, BYD TANG and BYD ATTO 3

Profile view BYD Act 3

BYD lithium iron phosphate electric car batteries

BYD electric cars are equipped with the Blade Batterywhich is a lithium accumulator whose cathode consists of lithium iron phosphate (LFP), a solution that offers a far greater level of safety than lithium-ion batteries.

Technology LFP extension (lithium iron phosphate) boasts excellent thermal stability, is cobalt-free and it is very long lasting. Furthermore, it can count on an exceptionally solid structure to guarantee its duration and at the same time offer a prolonged autonomy, as well as an extraordinary high average life. Security is enhanced by design more elongated and flatter which results in better use of the space available in the battery compartment.

Blade Battery Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

The Blade Battery has undergone the most stringent safety tests and has passed the requirements of Nail Penetration Test (Nail Penetration Test), the most rigorous way to evaluate the thermal instability of batteries. The test simulates the effect of a serious road accident and is considered the most difficult for batteries to pass: when testing the Blade Battery it gave no smoke or fire and the surface temperature has just reached 30-60 degrees Celsius.

It also passed other extreme test conditions, including crashing, bending, oven heating a 300 degrees Celsius and 260% overload. None of these trials resulted in a fire or explosion, making BYD’s Blade Battery a safety example for the growing EV market.

Platform 3.0 Blade Battery BYD

Efficiency and longer range are the benefits of the Blade Battery which thus can offer higher power density for optimal performance and efficiency, including fast charging. Technology Cell-to-Pack (CTP) from BYD makes a real difference and allows you to increase the space utilization of the Blade Battery by 50%. This improves the energy density and allows you to install more batteries in a small spacefor greater driving range. The aluminum design with honeycomb structure of the Blade Battery also offers a higher rigidity and security. BYD TANG, HAN, and ACT 3 are all Blade Battery-powered vehicles.

Who is BYD, Chinese car brands

BYD (acronym for Build Your Dreams) is a Chinese high-tech multinational group. The BYD Group is divided into four sectors: Automotive, Electronics, New Energy and Transportation Infrastructures. The European market is not entirely new to BYD. BYD’s European headquarters are located in Netherlandsits headquarters since 1998 with subsidiaries in several European countries, as well as a high-tech manufacturing facility for the burgeoning business eBus in Hungary.

BYD Seagull side BYD Seagull, the affordable electric car for sale in China

BYD (Build Your Dreams) was founded in 1995 as a pioneer in building technology batteries. BYD is the first and only company in the world to provide electric vehicle solutions for the whole market.

BYD electric car prices from China

BYD brand electric cars from China make their European debut in the German market with a price list of 38,000 euros for Act 3 and by 72,000 EUR for the Tang and the Han.

The prices of BYD Han, Tang and Atto 3 electric cars

After Germany and the Norway in Europe they can also be purchased in Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, France And United Kingdom. To see and buy them in Italy and in Spain you have to wait a little longer.

Photo BYD Han, BYD Tang and BYD Act 3

Read also,

👉 BYD Dolphin and Seal

👉 BYD Seagull the cheap electric

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK