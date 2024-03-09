Boom in Chinese car imports into Europe, but retroactive duties are coming

“China remains the first country of origin for cars imported into Europewith a growth of 40% in volumes – from just under half a million cars in 2022 to 676,848 units last year – and 37.1% in value”, writes Il Sole 24 Ore today. “Looking at the market, essentially one in five imported cars comes from the Asian country.”

But, in the meantime, the European Commission has gathered sufficient evidence to support its claim that China oversubsidizes its car companies distorting the automotive market in Europe. Customs began registering vehicles as early as midnight on March 7 Chinese electricity companies and Brussels could impose provisional tariffs as early as July. This is according to what was reported by the “Reuters” news agency.

According to the report, the EU would start the customs registration of Chinese electric vehicles to impose any retroactive tariffs. The investigation into trade distortions will officially end in November. If the EU trade investigation concludes that Chinese automakers receive unfair subsidies, tariff rates could be retroactive to the time of registration. Furthermore, the EU could impose provisional duties in July.

The EU claims that Imports of Chinese electric cars into the European Union continue to grow “at an accelerated pace“. If this continues, European car manufacturers could suffer irreparable damage. “At this stage it is possible that, based on the data collected during the investigation, the damage, which would be difficult to repair, began to materialize even before the end of the investigation”, states the Commission.