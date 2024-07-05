From today the tariffs on electric cars from China have officially come into force. We are always talking about provisional duties, which until yesterday were just words and which now become facts. How will this decision impact the Italian automotive market? On behalf of his company, Andrea tried to answer this question Bartholomewcountry manager of MG and vice president of Saic Motor in Italy.

MG responds to the imposition of duties

“We do not understand the choice to further penalize our group, we have always collaborated with all levels, institutional and otherwise, and we will continue to do so – he admitted to the microphones of Repubblica – Maybe, but it’s an interpretation, the choice depends on whether we have the Chinese brand with the highest volumes in Europe“. Will this lead the company to change the prices of its cars? “Not those we have already imported, in the short term the effect will not be felt. But from today we will have to think about how to absorb the impact of the extra customs duty on final prices. We do not want to pass it all on to customers, but we will not be able to contain it only by reducing margins”added Bartolomeo.

Saic Motor’s position in Italy

Meanwhile, discussions between Europe and China continue, and the hope, also for Bartolomeo, is that a mediation can be reached: “There is work and discussion underway. A negotiation in which we collaborate to find a less aggressive solution than that approved by the EU”. We know that at the moment a definitive agreement has not yet been found: it will take time, but It is not yet clear how much.

The plans don’t change

Meanwhile, the country manager of MG and vice president of Saic Motor in Italy explains how this choice will not influence the plans of the Chinese giants to move part of the production to Europe: “Imposing duties, which are a tool that only risks exacerbating trade relations, does not accelerate the producers’ plans at all. To be clear, Saic Motor will not decide faster than expected where to locate the factories in the EU. Factories that we announced a year ago and that we are still thinking about seriously, not on the basis of urgency”. Moreover, Bartolomeo concluded by letting it be known that Italy remains one of the possibilities: “We have just opened a hub dedicated to spare parts in Tortona, a sign of attention to the market”.