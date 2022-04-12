Of Latin origin, the word Seres evokes the Silk Road and who walked it. The new brand imported into Italy from Koelliker Group following this inspiration starts from China And Japan and comes up in Germany passing, in this case, fromAmerica.

Seres 3 is powered by a modern electric motor from 120 kW / 163 hp and powered by a 53.6 kWh, which guarantees an autonomy greater than 300 km. Moreover, thanks to the compatibility with fast charging at fast columns, it can be recharged in just 30 minutes.

Chinese electric cars Seres 3 and Seres 5

With headquarters in China and the Silicon ValleySeres is a brand 100% electric native and made its debut in Italy with Seres 3model in the segment of C-SUVAnd Seres 5a Electric D-SUV with range extender.

Seres 3, Chinese electric car

Seres 5 is also equipped with an electric motor developed by Huawei. Seres assembles its own batteries in-house by purchasing components from partners such as Calb, Samsung and BYD.

Electric car Seres 3 exterior features

The Chinese Seres 3 electric car is long 4.38 meterswide 1.85 meters is high 1.65 meters. From the aesthetic point of view in the front view it is immediately recognized that it is an electric car, thanks to the closed grille. The elegant mask glossy finish it extends over the entire width of the front up to the projectors they present LED daytime running lights.

Seres 3 is placed in the C-SUV segment

The overall appearance appears sporty and dynamic, thanks to the low roof and tapered, the rear spoiler and i 18 ″ alloy wheels.

Seres 3 cockpit inside what is it like?

Seres 3 is characterized by an extremely modern interior. The interior design is clean and features leather upholstery for seats and soft touch plastics for panels. The car, embellished with contrasting blue stitching, which clearly refers to the electric nature of the car.

It has sports steering wheel with integrated controls and with a D-shaped crown, flat at the bottom, digital instrumentation with modern and fully customizable graphics and a generous horizontal monitor, with diagonal from 10.25 “, equipped with touch technology from which you have access to the entire infotainment system, completely in Italian. The large central tunnel also houses the cylindrical knob retractable for the selection of the driving mode and the button for inserting the fparking brake with auto-hold function which is electrically controlled.

The cockpit of the Seres 3

At the trunk level, Seres 3 has a large trunk, with a capacity of 310 liters which, folding down the rear sofa, with 60:40 split backrest, reaches a 1,247 liters. The compartment has a length of 770 mm when traveling in a 5-seater configuration but reaches 1,635 mm by reclining the second row seats. With a width between the wheel arches of more than one meter (1,090 mm), it has a height up to the parcel shelf of 370 mm and 700 mm if it reaches the roof. The trunk also features a comfortable double bottom where charging cables can be stored.

Seres, features, battery and autonomy

The Chinese electric car Seres 3 from the technical point of view adopts a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is positioned under the front hood.

The powertrain develops a power of 120 kW-163 hp and is powered by an LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 53.6 kWhallows the car, which is equipped with front-wheel drive, to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.9 seconds and to touch a maximum speed of 170 km / h.

Seres 3 promises autonomy on mixed routes greater than 300 km which becomes 330 when traveling in the city. Equipped with an on-board charger from 6.6 kWcan fully recharge in 8 hours in alternating current AC. In direct current DCat 50 kW, on the other hand, uses only 30 minutes to go from 20% to 80%.

Seres 3 charging

While driving you can choose between modes Comfort, Eco And Sportwith the first program that optimizes the smoothness of travel under normal conditions, the second that points to the maximum efficiency and the third which aims to enhance performance.

The ADAS of the Seres 3 electric car

Seres 3 offers numerous passive and active safety devices. The new electric C-SUV is equipped with ISOFIX attachments, 6 airbags (front, side and curtain), tire pressure monitoringfront and rear parking sensors, electronic anti-intrusion control, central locking of the doors, ABS with EBDelectronic stability control ESPBAS Brake Assist.

Among the ADAS we also have the electronic traction control system TCShill start assistance HAC, assisted descent control HDC, Track maintenance monitoring LDWSFCW frontal collision hazard warning, cruise control5 high definition camera system offering a 360 ° view and immobilizer.

Seres infotainment and connectivity with LoJack Connect

On board the Seres electric car we find a virtual assistant developed by LoJackgroup company CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP). With the’LoJack Connect APP there is a series of information and features within reach of smartphones, useful for simplifying daily life and assistance in real time in the most critical moments, such as in the eventuality of accidents or theft.

In the event of a collisionin fact, thanks to advanced technology CrashBoxxthe driver receives immediate assistance from the Operations Center, active 24/7, both for the mechanical aspect (by sending a means of transport), and for the health aspect (with activation of any rescue) and operational (for example for filling in the Friendly finding or the acquisition of photographs of the accident). Still on the subject of safety, LoJack Connect provides an effective predictive maintenance solution, with diagnosis of potential failures, sending of alarm signals, reminder of maintenance deadlines and tire changes.

The controls in the central console of the passenger compartment of Seres 3

On board of Seres 3 there is also the ‘driving behavior’ system from LoJackwhich helps the driver to set the more correct driving mode and allows lower consumption.

In addition to the more traditional functions, such as the location of the vehicle, the indication of the kilometers covered, the archive of the routes traveled by the vehicle, there are also some innovative ones such as the ‘Family mode ‘ and the ‘Vehicle protection‘. With the first they are received alert when the car with a family member on board enters or exits a certain one pre-set area (for example parking at the workplace or near the school), while with the second you are warned when your car leaves a identified area (for example the parking lot of a restaurant).

Seres 3 on the road

Thanks to LoJack Connect APPin addition, the dealer, through the portal SmartDealer dedicated, can view quickly the multiple information relating to updates on alarms and critical issues of vehicles in circulation, and in general all the information useful to promptly offer information and possibly the necessary assistance.

Chinese electric car Seres 3 prices, how much it costs

The prices of the Chinese electric car Seres 3 start at 36,555 euros, turnkey and equipped with a 53.6 kWh battery. Seres 3 can count on a 5-year warranty or 100,000 km and 7 years or 120,000 km on the traction battery.

In addition, there is 5 years of roadside assistance included of Web APP and geolocation service, “Live tow truck tracking” by towing to the nearest service center or recharging point, replacement car and return of the repaired car to your home.

Seres 3 electric SUV from 36,555 euros

The price list is also enriched with the following packages, also designed for the charging needs of the electric car.

PACK CARE : scheduled maintenance package valid for three years (445 euros).

: scheduled maintenance package valid for three years (445 euros). PACK ENERGY: recharge service at home (WallBox) provided in collaboration with Daze Box and e-card for recharging of 1,000 kWh (1,549 euros).

Seres 3 C-SUV electric data sheet

Brand Seres Template Seres 3 Displacement 53.6 kWh Traction FWD Power 120 kW / 163 hp 0-100 8.9 sec. Consumption 18 kWh / 100 km Autonomy 329 km WLTP Urban Max speed 170 km / h Length / Height / Width 4.385 / 1.650 / 1.850 mm Price from 36,555 euros Battery Production CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd) – Assembled in house

Photo Seres 3 and Seres 5

