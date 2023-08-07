We see more and more Chinese electric and hybrid cars on the road and there is a reason for that.

If you are stuck in a traffic jam, one after the other Chinese electric or hybrid car will pass you by. Think of a BYD, a Polestar, an Xpeng or a Lynk and Co. And let’s face it, some of these cars look good and for the money you have to put down it’s often a good deal too. It is therefore not surprising that there are two Lynk and Co’s in the Autoblog Garage.

Advance of Chinese electric car

The European car industry has woken up just in time and now also has good electric cars. Yet the advance of the Chinese is viewed with suspicion, we read this morning at RTL News. And rightly so, because one in ten new plug-in cars sold comes from a Chinese brand.

Still clever of those darn Chinese. The European car industry could sit back and relax for years and during the petrol and diesel era they had hardly any competition from the East. That is now different in the EV era. Why is it that the Chinese can do more now?

That’s quite logical. Many of the raw materials (batteries!) come from the country. They also have experience in assembling cars and we can speak of cheap labour. In addition, the government has a big finger in the pie, making it possible to produce cheaper and faster. Domestic demand has also increased sharply. Chinese have more money and spend it. Don’t forget that there are also a lot of Chinese: since 2014, 25 million inhabitants of the country have obtained their driving licenses every year. The number of cars has increased to 320 million. Almost impossible to imagine!

Grow

So there is a huge market. In China, 20 percent of every new car sold is electric. In Europe, that is ‘only’ 12 percent, making China the largest EV market in the world. So they do have some experience, let’s put it that way.

This is reflected in the sales in our country. The Chinese account for almost 8 percent of all new plug-in cars. This is expected to continue to grow. Experts expect Chinese car manufacturers to start producing themselves in Europe. This makes it more attractive logistically and financially and as a result, they can compete even more with existing European and American brands.

Well, let’s close with today’s most important question. Is it bad that Chinese cars are conquering our market? Shouldn’t we protect our own market, if we already have one, with import duties, for example, or do we all secretly want to drive an Xpeng with gull-wing doors? Let us know in the comments.

