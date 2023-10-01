In the competition of mobile manufacturing companies, a Chinese duel is about brands Xiaomi and Oppo, who stand out when competing in terms of quality-price ratio, therefore, We tell you which brand has the greatest impact on the market.

Although, among the largest mobile manufacturing companies in the world, the brands Lenovo, Motorola, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung stand out, therefore, this time, we will focus on the duel of the Chinese brands to know which one is better by standing out for its quality-price.

Although both brands have a global presence and have gained a large base of loyal consumers, we will first detail the impact of the Xiaomi and Oppo brand models.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi, the Chinese company dedicated to the development of electronic equipment, both telephone and various household items, was founded in 2010 by Lei Jun, Lin Bin, Wanqiang Li, Zhou Guangping, Wong Jiangji, Hong Feng, Liu De and Wang Chuan .

The brand has stood out for its focus on innovation, quality and style, which is why it has the reach of market share and a total of 46 million units sold.

Oppo

Oppo has grown in the market due to its quality and outstanding performance, which is why 31 million units were sold in the third quarter of 2020, thus standing out among the largest mobile manufacturing companies in the world.

This electronics manufacturer based in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China is mainly known for its smartphones because the brand stands out in terms of market price, reliability and components.

Although both brands continue to launch exciting devices that defy expectations in terms of quality and priceOppo is on the lists of manufacturers with the highest sales in the country.

Thus, although Xiaomi has continued to innovate and has more sales, it has surpassed the giant Apple and its iPhone in sales, while Oppo has had an impact due to its evolution by continuing to promote mobile photography with advances in cameras and software.

The choice between Xiaomi and Oppo ultimately depends on individual preferences, user needs and the characteristics of the phone models, therefore, we tell you that both have an affordable price.

Given this, let’s compare two mid-range models from both Chinese brands, so, according to their characteristics, you will see which one meets your needs.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

⦿ Screen: 6.55″, 1080 x 2400 pixels

⦿ Processor: Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz

⦿ RAM: 8GB/12GB

⦿ Storage: 128GB/256GB

⦿ Expansion: without microSD

⦿ Camera: Triple, 48MP+13MP+12MP

⦿ Battery: 4000 mAh

⦿ OS: Android 10

⦿ Profile: 7.6mm

⦿ Weight: 172g

Xiaomi Mi 10T PRO

⦿ Screen: 6.67″, 1080 x 2400 pixels

⦿ Processor: Snapdragon 865 2.84GHz

⦿ RAM: 8GB

⦿ Storage: 128GB/256GB

⦿ Expansion: without microSD

⦿ Camera: Triple, 108MP+13MP+5MP

⦿ Battery: 5000 mAh

⦿ OS: Android 10

⦿ Profile: 9.3mm

⦿ Weight: 218g