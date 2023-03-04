RBC: the Chinese company DJI denied the sale of drones on AliExpress

The Chinese drone manufacturer DJI does not have an official store on the AliExpress marketplace. Information about the sale of goods refuted Veronika Scholz, Senior Communications Manager at the Chinese drone manufacturer DJI, in an interview with RBC.

“DJI has suspended all commercial activities in Russia effective April 26, 2022. DJI does not have an official store on AliExpress, so we cannot provide any information regarding the AliExpress platform,” Scholz said.

Earlier it was reported that Aliexpress blocked the ability for customers from Russia to buy drones manufactured by DJI and Autel. At the same time, previously purchased DJI drones are now limited in functionality. The company has removed the device management app from the Russian AppStore.