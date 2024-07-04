Dragon Ball is a worldwide phenomenon that everyone loves. Akira Toriyama’s work has inspired millions of people to create unique content, even if we’re talking about parodies in Chinese. That’s right, a recent fan-made video in China has gone viral everywhere, and is that his representation of Goku’s adventure has given much to talk about.

A video has become popular on social media, where a group of fans from China recreate the first moments of Dragon Ball Z. Here we can see Raditz’s arrival on Earth, his confrontation with Goku and the unexpected help from Piccolo.. All this with low quality, but with a charisma that has conquered all the fans.

This is not entirely new, as we saw Mega64 do similar work a while ago, where they recreate the most popular Dragon Ball events in the lowest possible quality. In this wayChina’s work continues this pattern, but remains fun for all those who love Toriyama’s work.. In related topics, Cell was going to have a fourth phase. Likewise, these are the new characters for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It’s fun to watch this kind of work. Clearly, everyone involved loves Toriyam’s work, and wants to demonstrate their passion in one way or another, and this is realized with a series of low-quality homages and parodies that boast a unique charisma.

Via: Twitter