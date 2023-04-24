Chinese diplomat questions sovereignty of former Soviet states

On French TV channel, Chinese diplomat falsely says there are no international agreements guaranteeing sovereignty of former Soviet states | Photo: reproduction

A statement by the Chinese ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, to the French news channel LCI on Friday (21) calling into question the sovereignty of former Soviet states – which includes countries such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Lithuania – prompted a series of condemnations by European countries.

“They have no royal status in international law because there is no international agreement to confirm their sovereign status,” Lu Shaye falsely claimed last week. The diplomat’s statements ignore internationally recognized borders in Central and Eastern Europe. China itself officially recognizes them as sovereign states.

After the speech, nations such as France, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania spoke out condemning the statements – the last three countries, which were part of the Soviet Union, informed that they will summon Chinese representatives in their countries to provide clarification.

The controversy weakens attempts by China, Russia’s ally, to project itself as a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine. This Sunday (23), the Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs classified the Chinese diplomat’s comments as false and as a “misinterpretation of history”.