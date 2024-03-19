The meeting was the first between a representative of Beijing and the extremist group since the start of the war on October 7

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh met on Sunday (17 March 2024) with Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian. This was the first public meeting between a Chinese representative and an official from the extremist group since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the meeting this Tuesday (19th March).

The meeting took place after Wang's visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank. The former Chinese ambassador to Lebanon has held meetings with political representatives from the region since March 10, including Egypt.

During the meeting on Sunday (17 March), the diplomat and the leader of Hamas discussed the conflict in the Gaza Strip and other issues, according to a note released by Beijing. Tsao Xiaolin, Chinese ambassador to Qatar, and the accompanying delegation were also present.

According to one statement of Hamas, Haniyeh emphasized the need to stop the “aggression and massacres”calling for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the territory and the fulfillment of political goals to establish an independent Palestinian state.

The group also praised the role played by China in the Security Council, the UN (United Nations) and the International Court of Justice.

“The ambassador highlighted the close and historic relationship between the Palestinian and Chinese people, and China's firm positions on the Palestinian issue and its support for the Palestinian people's just demands for freedom, independence and the establishment of a state.”wrote Hamas.