Firm Opposition to “Taiwan Independence” Necessary for Peace, Wang Yi Says

Wang Yi, director of the China Foreign Affairs Commission Office, said China’s sovereignty over Taiwan should be respected as “all sides stressed the need to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity in the matter of Ukraine.”

He made the statement on Friday (17.Feb.2023) during the opening of the 59th Munich Security Conference. He said that in order to keep the peace, it is necessary “firm opposition” Taiwan’s independence.

Wang condemned the use of “2 weights and two measures” and stated that the island is part of China “since ancient times” is that “will never become a state”. In his speech, Wang also defended a rapprochement between China and the European Union to avoid a “New Cold War”.

The diplomat also said that the Chinese position on the war between Russia and Ukraine “comes down to supporting peace talks”. Europe has demanded that the Chinese government intervene with Russia to bring about an end to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke at the event via videoconference. Said your country will not be “the last stop” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He declared that Russia will invade other countries of the former Soviet Union. The Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that Brazil will not send war tanks to the conflict.

Created in 1962, the Munich Security Conference has become one of the main global forums for discussion and reflection on the challenges to international peace and security. The 59th edition ended on Sunday (Feb 19).

With information from Xinhua Net.