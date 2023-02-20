Bloomberg: Chief Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will fly to Moscow with a peace plan for Ukraine

Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), Head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow with a peace plan for Ukraine on Monday, February 21, writes Bloomberg.

According to the publication, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee will complete his European tour in Moscow. The Chinese diplomat visited France, Italy, Germany, Hungary, and also took part in the Munich Security Conference. The journalists specified that he plans to propose a Chinese peace initiative on Ukraine.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that his “peace plan” provides for guarantees from the United States, China and other “major powers”. He expressed hope that the international community would support his plan.