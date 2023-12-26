The dictator of China, Xi Jinping, took advantage of his speech during a symposium commemorating the 130th anniversary of the birth of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong, this Tuesday (26), to talk about the reunification of Taiwan with the country that, according to him, it is an “irresistible trend”. The message comes days before elections on the island, scheduled for January 13th.

“Complete reunification is an irresistible trend. The motherland must be and will inevitably be reunited,” the communist leader told senior CCP officials, who were present at the meeting. Xi also said that the country will prevent any external intervention that tries to “separate Taiwan of China”, a possible mention of the actions of the United States, which has commercial ties with the island, being the main suppliers of weapons to the separatist territory.

Taiwan's current government, led by President Tsai Ing-wen, has repeatedly offered to talk to China, yet rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide its future.

Located just 180 kilometers from the communist country, the island of Taiwan is one of the main targets of the “historic mission of Chinese reunification”, as dictator Xi Jinping himself said.

The territory, with 24 million inhabitants, has considered itself independent since 1949, when the then Chinese leader, Chiang Kai-Shek, took refuge in Taiwan after being defeated by Mao Zedong's army. Since then, China has been looking for ways to unify the region with its territory. Over the last year, the regime has carried out a series of raids around the island, with military helicopters and boats.