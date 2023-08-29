China’s dictator Xi Jinping made a “surprise” visit to the Xinjiang region this weekend, where he encouraged local authorities to preserve “hard-won social stability” and step up efforts to curb religious activities deemed “illegal”. ” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Chinese dictator’s visit comes after his participation in the Brics summit, which was held last week in South Africa.

This was Xi’s second visit to the region since the Communist regime began a crackdown on the Uighurs, Xinjiang’s Muslim minority, nearly a decade ago. Xi Jinping’s first visit to the region took place in June last year.

Xi Jinping’s arrival in Xinjiang’s largest city, Urumqi, last Saturday, as reported by Chinese state media, was marked by presentations of government reports and a speech aimed at Communist Party members and local government representatives.

In the visit, Xi urged the authorities to “further deepen the sinicization of Islam and effectively control religious activities deemed illegal.” The measures adopted by the dictator in the region, which hit Uighurs deeply, have been characterized by governments, human rights groups and legal bodies as genocide.

Chinese authorities have already detained at least 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims in the region in detention and “re-education” centers, in addition to implementing an extensive system of surveillance and systematic repression of religious and cultural expression in the region.

Reports from researchers indicate that religious and cultural sites have been destroyed in Xinjiang by the Chinese regime. When not destroyed, these sites were obstructed by the authorities to prevent the organization of religious activities.

In 2022, the UN found credible evidence of torture and other violations of Uighur human rights. Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and legal monitoring entities claim that crimes against humanity have been committed in the region.

The Chinese regime denies the accusations and claims that the measures applied in Xinjiang are a way to combat “extremism” and “reduce poverty”.

A report by the state-run Xinhua news agency on Xi’s visit noted that the dictator stressed the need to resolve the “cultural identity problem” as part of the process of consolidating the Chinese nation, the Communist Party and “socialism with Chinese characteristics”.

Former HRW executive director Kenneth Roth interpreted Xi’s visit as a reaffirmation of his involvement in possible “crimes against humanity”.