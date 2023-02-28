Want to blow a kiss to your distant crush? A Chinese contraption with hot, mobile silicone “lips” seems to have just the solution.

The device, billed as a way to allow long-distance couples to share “real” physical intimacy, is causing a buzz among Chinese social media users, who have reacted with intrigue and shock.

+ Women in satisfying relationships tend to have fewer chronic illnesses, study finds

Equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, the device is capable of imitating a real kiss, replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of the user’s lips.

Along with the movement of the kiss, it can also transmit the sound the user makes.

However, while many social media users saw a funny side to the device, others criticized it as “vulgar” and “creepy”. Some have expressed concern that minors might buy and use it.

“I don’t understand (the device) but I’m totally shocked,” said one of the top comments on Weibo.

On the Twitter-like platform, various hashtags about the device racked up hundreds of millions of views last week.

To send a kiss, users need to download a mobile app and plug their device into their phone’s charging port. After pairing with their partners on the app, couples can start a video call and broadcast replicas of their kisses to each other.

According to China’s state-owned Global Times, the invention was patented by the Vocational Institute of Mechatronics Technology in Changzhou.

“At my university, I had a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, so we only spoke on the phone. That’s where the inspiration for this device came from,” said Jiang Zhongli, the main inventor of the design, according to the Global Times.

He said Jiang had applied for a patent in 2019, but the patent expired in January 2023 and Jiang was now hoping someone else could expand and perfect the design.

A similar invention, the “Kissinger”, was released by the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia in 2016. But it came in the form of a touch-sensitive silicone pad rather than realistic-looking lips.

Though advertised for long-distance relationships, the Chinese device also allows users to anonymously pair up with strangers in the app’s “kiss square” function. If two strangers match and like each other, they can ask to kiss each other.

Users can also “upload” their kisses into the app for others to download and experience.

On China’s largest online shopping site, Taobao, dozens of users shared their reviews of the device, which costs 288 yuan (R$ 225).

“My partner didn’t believe that (remote) kissing could be achieved at first so her jaw dropped when she used it… This is the best surprise I gave her during our long distance relationship,” commented one user.

“Thank you technology.”