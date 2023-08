How did you feel about the content of this article?

Evergrande Headquarters in Shenzhen, East China | Photo: Alex Plavevski/EFE/EPA

The real estate developer China Evergrande filed this Thursday (17) a request for protection against creditors in a bankruptcy court of the United States, located in Manhattan.

This move falls under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code and comes after the company postponed meetings with creditors in the autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

The measure was taken with the objective of providing additional time for the evaluation of a new restructuring plan by the Chinese developer.

Since the beginning of the debt crisis in China’s real estate sector, which began in mid-2021, several companies, which account for about 40% of property sales in China, have struggled to pay off debts, most of them being private developers. .

China Evergrande, whose debt already exceeds US$ 300 billion, had its shares blocked for trading on the market on March 21 last year. Since then, it has been facing increasingly complex challenges in the financial scenario.

In addition to Evergrande, Tianji Holdings also filed a Chapter 15 filing with the Manhattan Bankruptcy Court, according to official filings released on Thursday by Reuters news agency.

It is common for foreign companies to resort to Chapter 15 to avoid lawsuits or the freezing of assets in the United States by creditors.

This recent move highlights ongoing concerns over China Evergrande’s financial stability, as well as the potential impact on both the Chinese economy and global markets.

Analysts are waiting for more information about the restructuring plan that will be proposed by China Evergrande, to assess the long-term implications arising from this request for protection against creditors in the United States.