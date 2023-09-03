AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/09/2023 – 16:45

Chinese developer Country Garden has obtained creditors’ approval to extend the repayment period of a crucial bonus and avoid suspension of payments, reported this Saturday (2), the economic vehicle Bloomberg.

The company’s bond holders agreed, on Friday night, the conditions to postpone to 2026 the repayment of 3.9 billion yuan (2.63 billion reais, at current exchange rates), scheduled for this Saturday, according to the vehicle.

If creditors had opposed the extension, Country Garden could have become the Asian giant’s biggest real estate company to fall into suspension of payments since its competitor, Evergrande, did so in 2021.

Country Garden did not immediately comment.

The group failed to repay the equivalent of 110 million reais in interest on two loans in early August, at a time when the real estate sector is experiencing an unprecedented crisis in China.

The company, which until last year remained China’s biggest real estate developer, is still not out of the woods.

Next week expires another deadline for the payment of the two interest not paid in August. Failure to do so could risk Country Garden formal default as its 30-day grace period ends next Tuesday.

Country Graden estimated its debt at around 1.15 trillion yuan (about 813 billion reais) at the end of 2022 but, according to Bloomberg, the value would be around 1.4 trillion yuan (approximately 951 billion real).

The company’s situation raised fears of a bankruptcy with unpredictable consequences for the Chinese financial system, two years after the collapse of its competitor, Evergrande.

Country Garden “does not have sufficient cash resources to honor its upcoming bonus maturities”, according to the credit rating agency Moody’s, which on Thursday downgraded the group’s credit rating by three notches.

The problems of Evergrande and Country Garden, two real estate giants, further weakened a sector that was already reeling, affected by the health crisis and the economic slowdown in China.