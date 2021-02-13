The food price index of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) increased 10% annually in January this year, the highest level since July 2014, dragged down by the increase in the price of grains, in turn, a consequence of the extraordinary purchases of corn made by China in the last three months.

Corn imports from the People’s Republic increased in January for the eighth consecutive month, the highest growth in a decade, which means that of the 7 million tons purchased in the 2019/2020 cycle it would go to 22 million tons in the period 2020 / 2021. It is the first time since records have been kept that corn purchases abroad tripled in 12 months.

This historical novelty has caused a major logistics crisis in all the granary ports of the People’s Republic headed by Dalian, the gateway for agricultural commodities to the Chinese market.

This is mainly due to a shortage of containers, which has led to a doubling of the price of cargo in maritime transport, added to a 3 to 4 month wait in the execution of purchase orders.

Two structural factors influence this exceptional increase in the price of commodities at the present time, all of them without exception, from grains to copper, including oil and gas.

This extraordinary phenomenon is the result of the large-scale reappearance of Chinese demand on the world market; and the fundamental cause of this situation is that the economy of the People’s Republic, after having fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and the sinking experienced of 6.8% per year in the first quarter of 2020, now, after having grown 6.5 % per year in the fourth quarter of last year, it is the only one of the world’s large productive systems that has had a positive balance of product increase of 2.3% per year in 2020.

Add to this essential impulse from China, the extraordinary injection of liquidity carried out jointly by the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB), which amounted to more than $ 13 trillion last year (US, $ 8 trillion; plus the EU, U $ S 5 billion); and that immense mass of capital that is offered at zero (0%) or directly negative interest rates, has been fully transferred to the real economy. Hence immediately the increase in the price of commodities in the world market.

This set of factors clearly indicates that it has been unleashed a new “commodity supercycle” in the global economy, which would be the second in the history of capitalism in the XXI century (the first occurred between 2001 and 2008, when the price of all raw materials increased systematically without exception).

This new “commodities supercycle” would have started in the last three months of 2020, when the Bloomberg Index climbed 10% in that period, and is now preparing to unfold all its enormous potential in 2021, whose impact would be greater than that experienced between 2001 and 2008.

The copper price –The main industrial metal- rose to its highest level in 7 years in December, reaching US $ 7,719 per ton on the London market. It should be noted that the price of this mineral was US $ 4,600 per ton in March 2020.

This remarkable performance was the direct response to the record indicators shown by the Chinese industrial production which has spearheaded its recovery, and increased 7.1% annually in the third quarter of the year.

That’s why the price of the metal rose 25% last year, and is poised to rise a similar level in 2021.

All this has happened with a record of copper imports refined in the People’s Republic, which would take the price per ton above US $ 10,000, which could occur in the second half of the year, and would constitute an absolute historical record that would benefit above all the two main producers in the world that they are Chile and Peru.

The countries most favored by this “commodity supercycle” meet two conditions: they are large producers of raw materials, especially granaries and food; and they have preferential access to the Chinese market, due to its characteristic of strategic asset for the long-term interests of the People’s Republic; it is easy to identify them: one is called Brazil and the other Argentina.