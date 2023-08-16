How did you feel about the content of this article?

Li Shangfu said the Taiwan issue is “China’s internal affair, which prohibits outside interference”, and claimed that Chinese “reunification” is “inevitable”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said on Tuesday (15) to avoid “playing with fire” with respect to Taiwan, in a clear reference to the United States, which supports the island’s government.

Li made the remarks in Russia during the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security. According to information from the state news agency Xinhua, the minister commented that the Taiwan issue is “China’s internal matter, which prohibits external interference”, and claimed that Chinese “reunification” is “inevitable” – that is, the incorporation of Taiwan.

China considers the island, which has been administered separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, as part of its territory and plans to incorporate it. Therefore, incursions into Taiwanese territorial waters and airspace have increased.

In Moscow, Li added that “playing with fire on the Taiwan question” and attempts to “contain China with [o tema] Taiwan” are doomed to failure, in a possible reference to sanctions that would be applied to Beijing if it invades the island.

In early August, China’s government expressed “dissatisfaction” with the United States over a package of military aid to Taiwan of up to $345 million announced by the Americans in late July and classified this aid as a “wrong and dangerous path”. ”.

The state agency also reported that Li spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about “bilateral military relations and cooperation” and also with representatives from the security area of ​​Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and other countries.