After the Foreign Minister, the Defense Minister. The Chinese government may soon lose another piece. Or rather, another of its most important figures could be dismissed. This is General Li Shangfu, head of the Defense Ministry, who has not been seen in public for over two weeks. In recent days he suddenly canceled a trip to Vietnam, near the border with the People’s Republic, where he was supposed to meet his counterparts in Hanoi. Two Vietnamese officials told Reuters that the Chinese side justified the postponement with “health reasons”. The same reason given in July during Qin Gang’s long absence, then removed as Foreign Minister for reasons still never clarified.

As for Lì, in recent days Nikkei has put forward the hypothesis that he may have been involved in a corruption investigation. An eventuality that seems rather concrete after it was reiterated by the Financial Times and the Washington Post. US administration and intelligence officials confirmed to the two media outlets that they believed the general would be stripped of his ministerial capabilities. Rahm Emanuel, Washington’s ambassador to Japan, also spoke openly about it on Elon Musk’s one”, i.e. “And in the end there was no one left”).

The investigation is said to be linked to Li’s previous position as head of military supplies. And it would be part of a much broader story, the same one that led Xi Jinping to suddenly torpedo the leaders of the missile forces of the People’s Liberation Army in early August. According to Deng Yuwen, former deputy editor of the Communist Party’s central school magazine and now a commentator from abroad, former minister Wei Fenghe was also involved.

The possible removal of Li would have a very strong meaning, also (and perhaps above all) from a symbolic point of view. The general has in fact been under US sanctions since 2018 for the purchase of armaments from Russia. Last March he was appointed minister perhaps also for this reason, to signal Beijing’s irreducibility and pride in its own political trajectory. In June, Li declined to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. And China’s refusal to fully reopen bilateral defense dialogue has so far been justified precisely by the failure to remove sanctions against Li.

The affair would therefore confirm a particularly delicate moment within the government but also within the Chinese armed forces, both of which are involved in a new anti-corruption campaign. And it would also have some repercussions on Xi, given that both Qin and Li had been promoted not only to the role of minister but also of state councilor, one step higher. Some might think that there are problems in the procedures for choosing the leader, which he has focused heavily on himself after the 20th Party Congress in October 2022. Or, Xi himself could use the measures to show that he does not stop even when faced with to those who are considered his most loyal when it comes to fighting corruption. Certainly, losing two important pieces of government and state council suggests that Xi has various matters to take care of at home.