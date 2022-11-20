Chinese Defense Minister announces readiness to meet with Pentagon chief

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe expressed readiness to meet with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting with Dialogue Partners. This is reported TASS with reference to the official account of the Chinese department in the WeChat social network.

The publication says that Beijing is positive and open to exchange views with Washington. “The relevant departments of the two sides are in communication and coordination on this matter,” the post reads.

On November 19, Pentagon Chief Austin spoke at the annual Security Forum in Halifax, Canada and, in particular, stated that Russia has “impressive weapons.” He also admitted that NATO is not looking for a conflict with Russia and is not going to get involved in hostilities in Ukraine. At the same time, the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to help Kyiv in defensive matters.

The G20 Indonesia summit hosted the first face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping since the former was inaugurated in 2018. The White House emphasized that the parties managed to establish an agreement on maintaining contacts in the future and on “deepening constructive efforts” on all issues.