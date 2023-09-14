How did you feel about the content of this article?

China has a list of regime officials who have “disappeared” over the years | Photo: Gaston Laborde/Pixabay

Another member of Chinese dictator Xi Jinping’s government has “disappeared” from the spotlight and the case has generated a series of speculations inside and outside the country. This time it’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who hasn’t made a public appearance since late August.

In charge of the position since March, the leader last appeared two weeks ago, during the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, held in Beijing. Since then, the minister has not appeared at events.

According to information from the newspaper Economic valuean American government official stated that the head of Defense may be involved in a case of corruption, which would lead to his removal from office by the Chinese Communist Party (PCC).

The case comes months after the Chinese communist regime officially dismissed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who also stayed out of the spotlight for a month. He was replaced by Wang Yi, who had been his predecessor in the position.

Until then, the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) has not issued any statement about the motivation for the minister’s supposed removal, nor has it explained whether there is a replacement to take over the leadership of the ministry.

In 2018, Shangfu, who was already part of China’s security department, was one of the names sanctioned by the US Department of State due to an arms deal made with Russia.

Other “disappearances”

The practice of “making it disappear” has become quite common in China, especially during Xi Jinping’s administration. A People’s Gazette made a list of similar cases, involving everything from diplomats to famous people in the country.

For some analysts, the measure is a way for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to consolidate its control over China’s economy and society, eliminating potential rivals for power.