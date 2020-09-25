Japan and India are strengthening their ties to curb China’s growing aggression in Asia. In this connection, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan Yoshide Suga has spoken to the Indian PM Narendra Modi. During the talks held on Friday, PM Modi and Suga agreed to further strengthen the economic and military relations between the two countries. At the same time, PM Suga suggested a quad to reduce the growing threat from China.Japanese PM Yoshide Suga told PM Modi that he wanted to increase cooperation between India-Japan-Australia and the US for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Explain that in view of the increasing threats from China, these four countries have decided to make quad. Apart from this, the Japanese PM has also talked about increasing mutual cooperation in the United Nations.

Indian and Japanese Army Chiefs are also talking

The Indian and Japanese Army Chiefs are also constantly in touch with each other in view of the threat from China. On 14 September, the Chief of Staff of the Japanese Army, General Yusa, held talks with the Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane. During this time, the two army chiefs had agreed to increase mutual cooperation against China’s increasing incursion into the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan signed a big defense agreement with India

In September itself, Japan signed a major agreement with India for logistics and services in the defense sector. The agreement signed in New Delhi was attended by Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar from India and Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi from Japan. Under this agreement, the Indian Army will now be able to easily exchange goods of their needs from Japan and the Japanese Army from India.

Japanese Defense Minister sought India’s cooperation against China

Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono, who was troubled by the increasing incursion of Chinese warships into the East China Sea, suggested India to have a comprehensive regional system. He said that as Defense Minister, I want to say that China has become a security threat to Japan. The Japanese Defense Minister said that China has the capability as well as its intention. He said that India and Japan should cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region.