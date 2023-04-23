Yuan accounted for 2.26% of total transactions worldwide in March; it is the 5th most active currency in the world

The yuan, the Chinese currency, increased its share of global payments in March, according to a Chinese government report. The currency remained the 5th most active in the world.

In March, the value of payments with the yuan increased by 25.04% from the previous month, compared to an increase of 21.46% for all payment currencies.

The currency’s global share rose from 2.19% in February to 2.26% last month, according to the Swift system (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications).

Swifit is the leading global financial messaging system.

In terms of cross-border payments (excluding the eurozone), the yuan ranked 7th with a share of 1.67%.

With agency information Xinhua