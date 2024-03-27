How far has Chinese CPU technology reached? There China it is a strongly nation industrialized, and consequently has developed its own technological lines in every field. Computer microprocessors are no exception. The desire expressed by the Chinese industry to get involved competition with the giants of the sector worldwide, Intel And AMDis really a lot, and this is demonstrated in concrete terms, with the launch of new CPU units on the market.

Lastly, the Zhaoxin company has launched a new family of processors for the Chinese market, whose name is Zhaoxin KX-7000. The aforementioned line should recover several steps behind the technological standard of the sector giants, or at least, this is theobjective of departure. Will they have succeeded?

Chinese CPUs and the progress made

What is certain is that the Chinese CPUswith the launch of the new series, has taken several steps forward compared to the previous state, it is worth remembering how, although there have been great industrial progress in recent times, the products Chinese of sector have always been backwardstechnologically.

Now we dream of a comeback, and with the new Zhaoxin KX-7000 family theChinese industry wants to make himself “independent” compared to processors distributed around the globe, mostly produced by the United States.

Returning to the starting point, i.e. i progress madethis series takes over following the KX-6000, and the gap compared to the latter, it must be admitted, is notable. Wanting to make a performance comparison, the latest range launched reaches performances equal to double the efficiency compared to the previous one. From this we can assume, whatever the outcome of the comparison with the best-known CPUs, that a turning point has nevertheless been reached and that it is being taken seriously. But what are the characteristics of the new processors?

The equipment of Chinese CPUs Zhaoxin KX-7000

The new processors are built on ax86 architecture, named Century Avenue. For now, two variants have been presented, both with 8 cores. Of these variants, we have the low-power model and the high-performance one.

For the energy-saving variant of the Chinese CPUs introduced, a boost ranging from 3 Ghz to 3.6 Ghz was announced. While the higher range performance variant should boast a boost ranging from 3.2 to 3.7 Ghz. Both variants, then, support DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules, and are based on support for the LGA 1700 socket, exactly like the better-known AMD and Intel branded CPUs.

Similarity that is also noted at the design and IHS (IBM HTTP Server) level. Both new Chinese CPUs in the series feature 24 PCIe Gen4 lanes, which is the most advanced of the PCIe standards (standardinterface of expansion a bus serial, for high performance PCs). Another feature, the latter, which contributes to bringing the performance closer to that of the famous competitors.

Tests carried out between Chinese CPUs and Intel

We now mention the tests carried out to give a better idea of ​​the technological progress of the processors. The model a energy saving actually showed some performance, in terms of boost, inferior to those initially declared.

The speed, in the boost phase, actually stops at 3.3Ghz against the 3.6 Ghz declared. This model, with 8 cores and 8 threads, in the test carried out, reported 3,813 points in the multi-core, therefore in terms of performance achieved by the cores jointly, but only 823 points for the single core. If it can compete on the multi-core level, revealing itself, as found, inferior of the 17% to the surrender by theIntel Core i3-10100Fthere is still a long way to go for multi-core performance.

In this last area, a technological gap was generated, resulting from the test, of as much as 75% compared to the most popular proposals on the American and European markets. In particular, Chinese CPU technology is expected to advance to the point that it ensures better and faster performance communication between individuals core, so that the overall service provided benefits, to get up to speed. Otherwise, allo current state was calculated as the yield is inferior even when compared to the processors of three previous generationsboth considering Intel and AMD.

All this, although the increase in overall efficiency and theprogress made with the new generation of Chinese CPUs.

What do you think about it? Chinese CPUs, keeping China one of its own constancy in research, will it be able to match Intel and AMD chips and thus place itself in direct competition? Let us know in the comments!

For more technology-themed articles, return to the Home page.