Highlights: China questions the safety of the Indian Corona vaccine through its official horn

The Chinese newspaper has also been chilled by the fact that the Chinese vaccine leaf is clean from the Indian market.

The Global Times said that Indian leaders acted to provoke anti-China sentiments

Beijing

China, which is facing confidence around the corona vaccine, is now questioning the safety of the Indian corona virus vaccine through its official horn. Not only this, Chinese newspaper Global Times has also been chilled by the fact that the Chinese Corona Vaccine leaf has been cleared from the market of India with a population of about 135 crores. Global Times said Indian leaders were less likely to incite anti-China sentiments and to buy China’s Corona vaccine with an indigenous covalent vaccine.

China’s official newspaper Global Times said that India has approved its emergency use of the corona virus vaccine 1 month after going into Phase III clinical trials. This has led to concerns about safety and the effect of vaccine. The Global Times quoted Chinese analysts as saying that the Chinese vaccine’s approval and the Indian leaders’ alleged sentiments against China have reduced their chances of buying the Chinese vaccine.

Questions raised on medical research and development potential

Researcher from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Tian Guangqiang, said he had little faith in the Indian vaccine. He questioned India’s independent medical research and development capacity. He said that even if the vaccine is successful and effective, India will face many practical difficulties in applying it due to poor medical facilities. Especially in remote and slums, there will be more problem.

The Chinese expert claimed that the vaccine had been approved so that people would have increased confidence in the government amid Corona crisis. He said that due to India’s approval of two vaccines and anti-China sentiments, there is a possibility that India is closing its market for China’s corona vaccine. Tian said that India would not suffer from the purchase of China’s vaccine because its ability to manufacture the vaccine would not be complete.

Pakistanis do not trust China’s corona vaccine

Let us know that China has lost confidence in the Corona virus spreading from Wuhan to the whole world that it has to chew Nako gram to find buyers for its Kovid-19 vaccine. Alam is that his iron brother Pakistan is doing a trial of Chinese Corona vaccine in his country, but the Pakistani people are not confident of this vaccine. That too when China has invested $ 70 billion in pauper Pakistan.

In many developing countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, the Chinese Corona vaccine was surveyed and their opinions were known to the authorities. It reveals that China has failed to assure crores of people who had previously trusted them with their Corona vaccine. Farman Ali, a motorcycle driver from Karachi city in Pakistan, said, ‘I will not get a Chinese vaccine. I do not trust this vaccine. ‘



China’s corona vaccine is facing a crisis of trust

This mistrust and the dependence of dozens of poor countries on China could pose a major political crisis to the world. That too when the citizens of that country feel that the corona virus vaccine given by China is inferior. China’s corona virus vaccine can give China a big diplomatic lead in helping poor countries, which are not getting the developed corona vaccine from western countries.