There is a huge difference in the impact of China’s corona virus vaccine in different countries of the world. The Corona virus vaccine Coronavec of China’s Sinovec company has been tried in Brazil and Turkey. According to official data from these two countries, the Chinese Corona vaccine is 50 percent effective in Brazil and 91.25 percent effective in Turkey. In such a situation, the question is arising that how much difference is being made in the effect of China’s corona vaccine.

Sugar vaccine is 50 percent effective in Brazil

Brazilian researchers on Wednesday revealed trial data of China’s Synovac Biotech’s corona virus vaccine. Researchers say that this vaccine works well for Brazilians at around 50%. Brazil is also the first country to complete the late stage trial of this vaccine. But researchers have said that they need more time to process the entire data.

Brazilian president is against China’s vaccine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is openly opposing China’s Corona virus vaccine. While the governor of São Paulo, administered by the opposition party, is supporting the Chinese Synovac company vaccine. Bolsonaro made fun of China’s Kovid-19 vaccine, saying that Brazilians cannot become guinea pig for anyone. He announced several days ago that his country would not buy the corona virus vaccine from China. President Bolsonaro wrote on social media while replying to one of his supporters that surely we will not buy the Chinese vaccine.

Chinese corona vaccine 91% effective in Turkey

In contrast to Brazil, Turkey’s Health Ministry on Thursday reported that the Chinese company Sinovec’s Corona virus vaccine Coronavec is 91.25 percent effective in their country. Turkish health minister Fahrtin Koka said the percentage of impact could increase further with the evaluation of the scientific committee. He said that we were sure of the effect of the vaccine. We are now convinced that this vaccine is effective and safe.

Chinese corona vaccine will arrive in Turkey on Monday

Turkey is scheduled to hand over the first consignment of the Corona vaccine to China next Monday. The Turkish health minister quoted Chinese officials as claiming that China had completed the approval process for the vaccine dose to be sent to Turkey. Turkey contracted to buy 50 million doses of the Corona vaccine from Synovac in early December.



Is the Chinese vaccine affecting the country?

It is believed that China’s relationship with Brazil is not correct. Brazilian presidents often make statements against China. At the same time, Turkey is considered very close to China. Turkey and China have strengthened their relationship after the recent US embargo. On December 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured the phone of all possible help by talking with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavsoglu over the phone.