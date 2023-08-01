The new Chinese controls include some drone engines, lasers, communications equipment, and anti-drone systems.

The Chinese move comes after a similar move by Beijing that restricted the export of some metals that are widely used in the chip industry, after the United States took steps to prevent Beijing from obtaining basic technologies such as chip-making equipment.

Chinese drones account for 50 percent of the drones sold in the United States.

What are the effects of this decision?

In this regard, political economy professor Ahmed Yassin says, in his interview with the program “newsroomOn Sky News Arabia: