Prestige Biotech, a Chinese medical company, operated an illegal laboratory in the US state of California, where it performed bioengineering procedures and infected nearly 1,000 mice with pathogens of diseases such as AIDS, malaria and Covid-19.

The secret lab was discovered in a warehouse in Reedley, Calif., when a garden hose was found illegally affixed to the building. “There was a special room that had been built that housed about 1,000 white lab rats,” city manager Nicole Zieba told local media. “It is an unusual situation. I have been in government for 25 years. I had never seen anything like it,” she added. According to the manager, at least 200 rats were found dead. The rest were euthanized by local county officials.

Prestige Biotech was the largest creditor of the defunct medical technology company Universal Meditech and took over control of it after its bankruptcy. The Chinese company did not have a license to operate in California.

Wang Zhaolin, a spokesman for Prestige Biotech, told the San Joaquin Valley Sun that the mice “were genetically engineered to pick up and carry the Covid-19 virus.” Court documents also showed that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) carried out tests on more than 800 chemicals found at the site and that more than 20 infectious agents were found there, including hepatitis B and C, streptococcal pneumonia, chlamydia, rubella and herpes 1 and 5.

“Some rooms in the warehouse contained several containers with liquids and various paraphernalia”, pointed out one of the documents. “The Fresno County public health team also noted the presence of samples of blood, tissue, and other body fluids and serums; and thousands of vials of unlabeled fluids and suspicious biological material.”

“At the public health department, we operate our own laboratory, so we have extensive knowledge about legal requirements and how to maintain and control an infectious agent,” said Joe Prado, deputy director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, in statement broadcast on television. “And those controls were completely absent in that warehouse.”

“I’ve been with the department for 30 years and I don’t remember a situation like this,” David Luchini, director of public health for Fresno, told another local newspaper.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.