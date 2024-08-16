China’s AMEC Sues Pentagon Over Military Listing

A Chinese chip maker has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense over its inclusion on the military list, the company wrote in a WeChat post. RIA Novosti.

The company in question is Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), one of China’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing machines. The company’s statement said the Pentagon’s decision to add it to the list “does not correspond to the facts and has no legal basis.”

Related materials:

AMEC stressed that after being included in the list of military companies, the company provided the US Department of Defense with the necessary evidence of non-compliance with the criteria for such organizations. The Chinese company demanded to be removed from the list, but this did not produce results. The manufacturer decided to go to court to cancel the “erroneous decision” of the Ministry of Defense, the statement said.

Earlier, the US authorities introduced prohibitive duties on glass wine bottles from China, Chile and Mexico. The country’s Ministry of Commerce conducted an investigation and found that the aforementioned countries were supplying bottles to the US at too low prices. And the Chinese authorities were also “unfairly” subsidizing the industry, the department noted. Therefore, “anti-dumping duties” of up to 218.15 percent were introduced against imports from the aforementioned countries.