Remotely piloted electric vehicle costs around R$1.7 million; has capacity for two people

The Chinese drone company EHang Holdings started selling its flying car this Monday (18.mar.2024). According to information from Reutersthe vehicle is available for purchase at TaobaoAlibaba's Chinese online shopping site, for 2.39 million yuan (around R$1.7 million at current prices).

The flying car, also known as a “flying taxi”, is an eVTOL (acronym in English for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle). The model manufactured by the Chinese company was called EHang 216-S. It carries up to two people and one hand luggage. It has a total useful load of 220 kg.

It is piloted remotely and automatically using an EHang command and control system. This way, there is no need for a pilot in the vehicle.

The “flying taxi” has a maximum speed of 130 km/h and was developed to make short trips of a maximum of 30 km. It operates with 12 independent batteries and 16 rotors.

The EHang 216-S was approved by the CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) in October last year. It was presented in Brazil by the company Gohobby in December 2023 during an event for sector investors at Arena XP, in São Paulo. The senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) was present.

Gohobby will be responsible for selling the vehicle in Brazil. Interested parties can now reserve their means of transport at company website. To do this, you must fill out a form stating your full name, email and telephone number so that the sales team can contact you. The price was not disclosed.

O Power360 contacted Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) to find out about the vehicle regularization process in Brazil, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.