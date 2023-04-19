Fears that the systems artificial intelligence generative jobs could replace human jobs have become a reality at one of the largest public relations and media companies in China.

Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. plans to replace its outside copywriters and graphic designers with models of artificial intelligence generative, and more of the country’s industry giants could follow suit. Bloomberg News reports that an internal memo seen by the publication revealed plans to replace outside staff with artificial intelligence generative. “To embrace the new wave of content generated by AIAs of today we have decided to stop all spending on external writers and designers,” the internal memo reads. Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group Co has approached Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to explore the possibility of licensing its technology for AI.

The news sent shares of the company up 19% on Thursday, though they fell more than 6% this morning. Any system that can automate the work of a human worker is going to cause concern, as has been the case for decades, but few technologies have caused as much concern as the AI generative.

According to research by Goldman Sachs bank, these systems could replace a quarter of labor tasks in the US and Europe, equivalent to 300 million jobs, and cause “significant disruption” in large economies. Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani, authors of the Goldman Sachs paper, say that nearly two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are exposed to some degree to automation AI.

Globally, 18% of work could be automated by AI, and developed markets would be more affected than emerging ones. About 7% of workers in jobs where the AI generative could perform at least half of its daily tasks are vulnerable to replacement. One of the most positive aspects of the document is its claim that about 63% of the US workforce will see 25% to 50% of their workload automated and will likely stay in their positions, and the work done by the AI Generative will give them extra time to focus on more productive tasks. But do everyday consumers want to consume content created by artificial intelligence? Cornell University conducted a recent study suggesting that most people don’t like it if they think they are reading text generated or partially generated by a AI.

