The Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, has appealed to a Washington court to block the decision to ban the application in the United States. The agency writes about it Bloomberg.

The corresponding claim was filed on Friday. The day before, the US Department of Commerce announced that from September 20, it will prohibit any services for the distribution and maintenance of WeChat and TikTok, transactions related to applications, as well as their downloads.

ByteDance is confident that President Donald Trump has exceeded his powers by announcing a ban on the application. The company believes that this is done solely for political reasons, and not in order to prevent an “emergency threat” to the country.

The complaint also said the authorities ignored evidence showing that TikTok keeps US users’ data safe and secure.

We will remind, earlier the head of the White House also signed a decree prohibiting any transactions with ByteDance and its subsidiaries. The ban goes into effect at the end of September.