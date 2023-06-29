A company vice-president and governor of Bahia met with Lula; Chinese want, for example, tax incentives

The Governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT), reported this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) that the Chinese automaker BYD will announce on Tuesday (July 4) the installation of its factory in Camaçari, in the metropolitan region of Salvador (BA). He attended a meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the company’s global vice-president, Stella Li, at the Planalto Palace.

The Chinese company is completing the purchase of the industrial plant of the American automaker Ford. There were, however, impasses regarding tax incentives for the company’s arrival in Brazil and guarantees for investments in infrastructure in the region. BYD is one of the largest electric car manufacturers in the world.

According to the governor, the demands made by the company to the state government were met. The company, however, also asks for a review of the Pis and Cofins and the IPI, at the federal level, charged for electric cars.

“An incentive policy was also demanded, both for production and consumption. The president even made himself available to encourage the purchase of cars, for example, buses, school fleet renewal, ambulances, agricultural equipment, solar and wind energy equipment”he said.

POSSIBILITY OF FINANCING

The governor, however, explained that there are already incentives for consumption, but that Lula suggested the possibility of studying financing from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) with “a doable line” so that the federal government can stimulate production and consumption.

According to Jerônimo, BYD also asked for investments in infrastructure. One of the possibilities is that the Chinese company is the manager or presents a partner to command the Port of Aratu, located in Candeias (BA). The site was also managed by Ford. The issue has already been discussed with the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França.

“So that the port doesn’t just have cars, but has other products, including equipment for the wind industry, road equipment”, he said. The governor informed that the highway between the port and the Camaçari plant will receive investments from the State.

When he was in China, in April, Lula met with the company’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu. The idea was that the agreement would be sealed during the PT’s visit to the Asian country, but the announcement was postponed.

The Camaçari plant was used by Ford until 2021, when the US automaker announced the end of car production in Brazil and laid off around 4,000 workers in the region.

A protocol of intent signed with the government of Bahia informs investments of around R$ 3 billion for 3 units in the State, also for the production of electric buses and trucks and for lithium processing. It is estimated that it can promote 1,200 direct jobs.