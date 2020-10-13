During the Corona period, China started investing in India, so that the Modi government started keeping a watch on FDI coming from neighboring countries in the month of April. It was decided that there will be no FDI from these countries through automatic route. However, there was also a discussion on this, any limit would be fixed so that if more investment is made, it will have to first get the approval of the government.Now 6 months have passed since it was discussed and a big change is being seen in the judgment. It was believed that the maximum limit of FDI could be fixed at 10% under the Companies Act or 25% under the Money Laundering Act, but now an official has revealed that the government has not set any maximum or minimum limit is. That is, no matter how big or how small the FDI coming from neighboring countries like China, the government’s permission has to be taken for that first.

The government is doing all this so that Chinese companies do not enter India through any third country like Singapore or Mauritius. Startups like Paytm, Jomato and BigBasket are also closely watching the government’s move, with China investing heavily. Guidelines for investment from neighboring countries are also likely to be finalized in the next few days.