Samsung and Lava have emerged as the most preferred brand of customers among the anti-China Sentiments operating in the country. This was revealed in a survey conducted nationwide by CMR Insights. The survey was conducted in Tier-I and Tier-II cities to understand the mood of the market amidst the tension on the border. In this survey, it was found that one out of every two users is searching for the option of Chinese smartphone. Tier-II cities have higher anti-China sentiment than Tier-I cities.Satya Mohanty, head of industry consulting group, CMR, said, “For consumers who are obsessed with the national theme, global brands such as Samsung, Nokia and domestic brand lava have become the obvious choice for Chinese brands.”

The survey revealed many interesting things about this. More than one-third of the users said they would buy those retailers who sell Chinese phones. Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Lava Consumers say they are happy with their devices. 48 percent of the people who can buy smartphones are looking for alternatives like lava instead of Chinese brands. The biggest reason behind liking Lava is their Made in India R&D and Design.

The CMR report shows that there is a strong reaction from people to the ongoing tension in India. Because of which people are changing brands. Due to this, companies like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo and others can be harmed. At the moment, it is not clear how much this change affects Chinese brands and their sales in the country.