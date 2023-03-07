SALINAS VICTORIA, Mexico — Bill Chan had never set foot in Mexico, let alone the lonely strip of desert to the north where he decided to build a $300 million factory. But that seemed like a small detail amid the pressure to adapt to a changing global economy.

It was January 2022, and Chan’s company, Man Wah Furniture Manufacturing, was facing challenges transporting sofas from China to customers in the United States. Shipping prices were sky high. Washington and Beijing were locked in a fierce trade war.

“Our main market is the United States,” said Chan, executive director of Man Wah’s Mexican subsidiary. “We don’t want to lose that market.”

Scores of Chinese companies are investing in Mexico, taking advantage of an extensive trade agreement in North America. Following a path forged by Japanese and South Korean companies, the firms are opening factories that allow them to label their products “Made in Mexico” and then ship their products to the US duty-free.

It’s part of a broader trend known as nearshoring, where international companies are moving production closer to customers to limit vulnerability to shipping issues and geopolitical tensions. The involvement of Chinese companies in this change lends credence to the assumption that the divide between the United States and China will not be resolved quickly.

The Mexican border state of Nuevo León has positioned itself to reap the rewards. Led by a fearless 35-year-old Governor, Samuel Garcia, the state has courted foreign investment while making road improvements to ease passage to border crossings.

“Nuevo León is having a geopolitical planetary alignment,” García declared from Monterrey, the state capital.

Since he took office in October 2021, almost 7 billion dollars in foreign investment have been injected into Nuevo León, making the State the largest recipient of investment after CDMX, reports the Mexican Ministry of Economy.

In 2021, Chinese companies represented 30 percent of foreign investment in Nuevo León, second only to the US with 47 percent. A decade ago, César Santos, a corporate lawyer, was contacted by a developer in Los Angeles who represented a Chinese electronics company that was considering a factory in Mexico. Santos controlled an asset of considerable interest: an 850-hectare plot of land. The property was located less than 165 miles from the Texas border. While neighboring states battled violence, Nuevo León had a reputation for security. It had a highly-skilled workforce, with universities continually producing engineers.

The land was his family’s cattle ranch. Now, she saw an opportunity to turn it into an industrial park. He went to China to meet with the Holley Group, which had built an industrial park for Chinese companies in Thailand.

“China was a country that had developed everything very quickly,” said Santos, 65. “I was really amazed.”

By 2015, he joined Holley and another Chinese partner to form a joint venture, Hofusan Real Estate. They plan a grid of warehouses and factories with a hotel and temporary apartments for visiting managers, plus more than 12,000 houses for workers.

By the time Chan began considering Mexico in the fall of 2021, 27 other Chinese companies had already secured land within Hofusan Park. He signed a contract for the last large piece of land. While the factory is being built, Man Wah has already started producing sofas in a leased plant nearby.

Man Wah still faces challenges: hiring enough workers and cultivating local suppliers. He has plans to manufacture about 900,000 pieces of furniture per year in Mexico. That will require 6 thousand workers. The unemployment rate in Nuevo León is 3.6 percent. The surge of investment has unleashed fierce competition for workers.

Three years ago, Lenovo, the Chinese computer maker, opened a factory in Monterrey to make servers, importing motherboards from China until last year. As shipping problems escalated, he switched to a Mexican supplier. But it still imports many components from China, from memory sticks to specialized cables.

“There is no supply chain for these things in Mexico,” said Leandro Sardela, Lenovo’s director of western operations.

At least not yet.

By: PETER S. GOODMAN