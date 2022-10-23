The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) has re-elected Xi Jinping as General Secretary for a third term. This was reported by the agencyXinhuawith reference to the decision of the Central Committee distributed on October 23.

During his speech on the results of the first plenum of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping said that the development of the world and the development of the PRC are inseparable from each other.

“China will unswervingly deepen reforms comprehensively, expand openness, promote quality development, and create more opportunities for the rest of the world through its own development,” he added.

A new Politburo and a standing committee were also elected. It included seven people. In the next five years, officials will make decisions that will relate to the further direction of the development of the party and the country.

Earlier it became known that during the meeting, former President Hu Jintao left the closing ceremony of the 20th CPC Congress.

The Chinese state agency Xinhua reported that the ex-president of the People’s Republic of China became ill.

The 20th CCP Congress was held from October 16 to 22 in Beijing. As a result, the CCP approved the inclusion of a provision in the party charter to oppose the independence of Taiwan. Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the congress that China will continue to oppose the separatist actions aimed at the independence of Taiwan. He also stressed that China will resist hegemony and brute force politics.

In addition, the Communist Party included in the charter the task of transforming the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) into an advanced world-class armed force.