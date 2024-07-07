Chinese commercial satellite maker MinoSpace secures funding

Chinese commercial satellite maker MinoSpace has received more than $137 million in funding to design and build new spacecraft. This reports SpaceNews.

MinoSpace will use the funds received to develop technologies for remote sensing of the Earth and satellite Internet.

The company plans to begin construction of a plant in Wuxi, a city in eastern China near Shanghai in the near future. The company’s portfolio includes eight satellite platforms weighing between 10 and 1,000 kilograms. The company is also working on a 2,000-kilogram satellite platform.

The company currently has 24 spacecraft in orbit around the Earth. MinoSpace was founded in 2017 and has sales offices in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

In June, the publication reported that the Chinese company Space Pioneer received funding to create an analogue of the partially reusable Falcon 9 rocket. The amount of more than $207 million was provided by at least 15 investors, including both private and public entities.