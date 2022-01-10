The Chinese city of Tianjin, with a population of about 14 million, has tightened city-exit restrictions and is now requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or city authorities before leaving and to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of departure.

And the National Health Commission of China said today, Monday, that the northern coastal city recorded 21 locally transmitted cases that showed confirmed symptoms on Sunday, up from three cases the previous day.

Over the weekend, Tianjin said it had detected two local cases of omicron. The city government announced the new exit rules in a statement late Sunday night.

A local newspaper in Anyang City, central China’s Henan Province, reported Monday that two local cases of omicron were detected in the city, and that the outbreak in the city could be traced back to a student from Tianjin.

Today, Monday, the National Health Committee of China announced that 157 new confirmed cases of the Corona virus were recorded on Sunday, down from 165 the previous day.

A statement from the committee stated that 97 of the new infections were transmitted locally, compared to 92 the day before. Most of the new local infections were recorded in Henan, Tianjin and Shaanxi.

China also recorded 42 new asymptomatic infections, down from 46 the previous day.

China does not classify these cases as confirmed cases.

The commission stated that, as of Sunday, the Chinese mainland had recorded 103,776 confirmed cases. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the number constant at 4,636.