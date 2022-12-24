Half a million people are infected daily with covid-19 in the Chinese city of Qingdao, said a local health authority, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgment of the wave of infections that does not appear in official statistics.

China began this month to suspend key elements of its ‘covid zero’ strategy, with the end of confinements, quarantines and travel restrictions.

Pharmacy shelves across the country are nearly empty, hospitals are at capacity, and crematoriums and funeral homes are barely keeping up with the outbreak of the disease.

The end of mandatory tests makes it impossible to track contagions. Authorities have modified the medical definition of death from Covid-19, which experts say will reduce the number of deaths attributed to the virus.

A communication vehicle linked to the Communist Party in Qingdao, in the east of the country, on Friday quoted a statement from the municipal health secretary, according to which the city registers “between 490,000 and 530,000” new daily cases of covid-19.

– “Fast Transmission” –

The coastal town of nearly 10 million people is facing “a period of rapid transmission and is approaching a peak”, said Bo Tao. The secretary projects the acceleration of the infection rate to 10% during the weekend.

Information about Qingdao was shared by various media outlets, but on Saturday it appeared to have been edited to suppress the number of contagions.

The National Health Commission (CNS) reported this Saturday that the country registered 4,103 new infections of the coronavirus on Friday, with no deaths.

In Shangdong province, where Qingdao is located, the authorities have officially announced only 31 new infections.

The Chinese government controls the press, with legions of internet censors suppressing content deemed politically sensitive.

Most of the government-controlled press minimizes the severity of the contagion wave and highlights a policy change seen as logical and coordinated.

But the provincial government of Jiangxi (east) announced on social media on Friday that 80% of its population – nearly 36 million people – could be infected by March.

In the last two weeks, until Thursday, more than 18,000 patients were admitted to medical centers in the province, including almost 500 severe cases, but no deaths were registered, according to the authorities.

– “Unprecedented” –

Several signs point to the health system being under pressure, such as the fact that some regional authorities have recently warned that the worst is yet to come.

The industrial city of Dongguan, in the south of the country, announced on Friday that, according to the data received, up to 300,000 new infections are being registered every day. In addition, the pace “is getting faster and faster”.

“Many resources and health professionals are facing very tough challenges and enormous pressure, something that has no precedent,” said the health department of the city, 10.5 million inhabitants, in a statement.

The secretariat also published a video showing patients connected to serums, in a queue outside a clinic, and a doctor sleeping at his desk after long workdays.

A Hainan health official said on Friday that the province could reach the peak of infections “soon”. In Shanghai (east), more than 40,000 patients are being treated for “fever”, reported the People’s Daily, a newspaper linked to the government, this Saturday.

In Chongqing, a city of 32 million people, authorities have launched a campaign to administer inhaled vaccines to residents, while hospitals are overcrowded, with many elderly infected with covid-19.