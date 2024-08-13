Home policy

From: Christiane Kuehl

Press Split

Like China, Hong Kong ignores Western sanctions against Russia. As a result, the metropolis has become a hub for shadowy businesses.

Sanctioned chips, drones and other technologies from the West also reach the Ukraine War to Russia again and again. A global network of opaque distribution channels helps Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions. A central hub for such deals is Hong Kong, where many of the shadow companies involved are registered. Although the shipment of semiconductors and other prohibited goods via China and Hong Kong has fallen by a fifth this year, reports Reuters citing unpublished data from the US Department of Commerce. But Hong Kong is still a global hotspot for circumventing Russia sanctions. According to the US broadcaster CNN the USA and the EU Dozens of companies in Hong Kong and China have been sanctioned because of this.

The former British crown colony of Hong Kong is now a special administrative region of China and is acting more and more in line with Beijing. Like China, Hong Kong’s head of government John Lee rejects unilateral sanctions such as those imposed by the USA against Russia. In October 2022, he said that Hong Kong would not implement such sanctions either. At the end of July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba therefore traveled to the city specifically, directly after his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. At his meeting with Lee, Kuleba demanded that Hong Kong stop illegitimate trade with Russia. This was necessary to “weaken Russia’s potential to wage war in Ukraine and kill people”. said Kuleba.

Hong Kong’s government remained tight-lipped after the meeting. In emails to Reuters and Bloomberg stressed that it would “apply and strictly enforce the United Nations Security Council sanctions”. U.N.However, the Security Council does not impose sanctions anyway, as Russia always prevents them with its veto. At least China recently extended the export restrictions to a number of drones and drone parts with potential military applications.

Hong Kong: From British colony to global city under Chinese control View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Kuleba calls for measures against illegal Russian trade in Hong Kong

Two extensive investigations have now uncovered details of the shadow trade through the metropolis. New York Times recently reported that since the war began, Russia has acquired nearly four billion US dollars worth of banned chips from more than 6,000 companies, including many Hong Kong shell companies. A report released last Monday published study of Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong also found that banned goods have been flowing through the trading metropolis not only to Russia, but also to Iran and North Korea for years.

According to the study, the shell companies benefit from Hong Kong’s ultra-liberal economic laws, which “make it easy to conceal the names of company owners and to quickly set up and dissolve companies.” John Lee’s announcement that the sanctions would not be implemented also “gave illegal operators the green light to set up in the city. Many have done so, from Russian tanker owners to Iranian exporters of drone technology.”

Shadow companies in Hong Kong: covert business with Russia

Office building Bonham Strand 135 in the Sheung Wan district: Here the New York Times discovered shell companies belonging to Russian oligarchs. © Vernon Yuen/Imago

Since the beginning of the war, parts of the Russian oil business have been carried out via shadow tankers, whose owners are usually based in Hong Kong or the Middle East and operate undercover. The study also revealed the hidden business of some officially harmless companies. One example: The company Piraclinos Limited claims to be a fertilizer and charcoal dealer, but “customs documents show that it has supplied integrated circuits worth millions of US dollars to the sanctioned Russian company VMK.”

Ukraine’s Western allies have defined about 50 civilian and military dual-use goods as “high priority” because they are essential for the production of weapons such as missiles, drones and tanks. By the end of 2023, almost 40 percent of the cargo shipped from Hong Kong to Russia was such particularly relevant goods, according to the study.

Letterbox companies in the office tower belong to Russian oligarchs

The New York Times focused on the example of an office building in the Sheung Wan district, once known for dried fish and traditional medicine. Behind an office door at Bonham Strand 135 are four shell companies owned by Russian oligarchs who are linked to the Russian military industry. “These used opaque offshore ownership structures, interlinked with holding companies in the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus,” according to the Hong Kong company register. “The shares in the companies were transferred like baseball tickets between Russian businessmen with addresses in Vienna, Tel Aviv and Paris.”

The newspaper writes that the shady deals with Russia often involve semiconductors. The Russian cruise missile Kh-101, which hit a children’s hospital in Kiev in early July, contained electronic components from US chip manufacturers, the authors reported, citing the Ukrainian anti-corruption authority. According to Information from the Semiconductor Industry Alliance 29 percent of all semiconductors traded worldwide pass through China. In the middle of it all: the letterbox companies in Hong Kong.