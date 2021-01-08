In the Chinese city of Shijiazhuang, with a population of 11 million, lockdown and martial law have been imposed after 120 cases of coronavirus infection were discovered there. This is reported by the Chinese state television, the video is published on the platform Weibo…

120 cases is the highest in the country in the past five months. Schools and residential complexes were closed in the city, the entrance was closed, and mail delivery was stopped for three days. In addition, 5,000 mass testing centers have been opened in Shijiazhuang to contain the spread of the virus.

Feng Zijian, deputy director of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted that the outbreak was likely triggered by a new strain of coronavirus that entered China from Europe.

Earlier in the United States, they named their version of the origin of the coronavirus. So, according to President Donald Trump, a leak from a Chinese laboratory became the cause of the spread of the pandemic.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic.