Spaces for confinement will be intended for hospitalizations of patients with covid and for infected people without symptoms

The Chinese government is building new containment centers to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Adherent to the policy of “covid zero”China recorded the highest number of daily infections from the disease since May in November.

Most cases are concentrated in the city of Guangzhou, in southern China. On Thursday (Nov.24.2022), the metropolis announced plans to build quarantine facilities for almost 250,000 people, of which 132,000 correspond to hospital isolation wards and 114,000 are intended for infected people who do not show symptoms, according to agency information AP News🇧🇷

As part of the policy of “covid zero”China determines mandatory confinement for people even if only 1 case of covid is detected in their workplace or neighborhood.

According to data from the Our World in DataChina recorded 31,928 cases in the last 24 hours and no deaths from covid.

In Beijing, with the increase in the number of cases, the Chinese government began to implement new restrictions, such as the closure of schools, restaurants, gyms and parks, and the imposition of mandatory remote work. Residents are being asked to stay at home.

PROTESTS

Demonstrations were recorded in Zhengzhou, where Apple’s main factory in China, operated by Foxconn Technology, is located. Workers protested against the working conditions imposed by the factory during the outbreak of the disease.

Employees have been kept in barracks to avoid impacts on factory productivity and a larger outbreak of the disease.

After the demonstration, China put Zhengzhou in lockdown last thursday (24.nov). The confinement is expected to last at least 5 days while the government conducts mass tests to identify outbreaks.

On November 6, Apple said that health restrictions in the region would cause consumers to have a “longest wait” To receive the iPhone 14, the latest model launched by the company.