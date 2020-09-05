Despite the military standoff at the border between India and China, the country’s soldiers in North Sikkim did not back down from practicing their religion after seeing Chinese citizens in trouble. According to a statement issued by the army, three Chinese citizens, including a woman, were in trouble during the ‘zero degree’ temperature in North Sikkim on September 3.

These three Chinese citizens lost their way in the plateau region of North Sikkim at an altitude of about 17,500 feet. The Indian jawans then extended their help.

Indian army also gave food to Chinese citizens

Considering the lives of Chinese citizens in trouble, including two men and a woman, Indian soldiers immediately reached out to help. Everyone’s life was in trouble due to the temperature below zero degrees, but the soldiers of the Indian Army gave them medical help including oxygen, food and warm clothes to save them.

Chinese citizens lost their way

Not only this, Indian soldiers also informed them about the proper way to reach their destination after which they went back. Chinese citizens have thanked India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.