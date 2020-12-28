China has sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison for her critical reports on the corona outbreak in Wuhan. A court in Shanghai justified the sentence for the Chinese Zhang Zhan on Monday by saying that she had “started quarrels and provoked anger”.

In spring, at the height of the pandemic in China, the 37-year-old reported in videos, including on YouTube, about the situation in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first broke out.

In addition to Zhang Zhan, a number of other citizen journalists were arrested in May for reporting on the early experiences of the people in Wuhan on social media.

According to the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, citing her lawyer, Zhang Zhan was in poor health on Monday and had to be taken to the courtroom in a wheelchair. She had been in custody since May and, according to reports, had temporarily refused to eat in protest.

According to the organization Reporters Without Borders, China is one of the countries with the highest number of journalists and bloggers jailed. In the ranking of global press freedom, the country is at the bottom of the list. Time and again there were cases in which foreign journalists were expelled for critical reporting or had to fear that their visas would be extended.

China’s government praises its fight against corona

In Wuhan, the corona virus was first detected in humans at the end of last year. Within a few weeks it spread massively in the metropolis. On January 23, Wuhan was sealed off by the authorities.

In the days that followed, the measure was extended to all of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. From China, the virus spread around the world. In China itself, however, the virus was largely pushed back by the rigorous isolationist and quarantine measures. However, the Chinese government was also able to further expand its surveillance system. The country’s leadership has been hailing its fight against the virus as a great success story for months. (dpa, AFP, Tsp)