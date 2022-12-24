Country faces its first major wave of covid-19, after easing rules. WHO criticizes official government figures, and experts predict 1-2 million deaths next year. Yao Ruyan paced frantically outside a fever clinic at a municipal hospital in Hebei province, China, 70 km southwest from Beijing. Her mother-in-law had Covid-19 and needed urgent medical attention, but all nearby hospitals were full. “They say there are no beds here,” she said into the phone.

As China grapples with its first nationwide wave of Covid-19, emergency wards in small towns and villages southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are looking for available beds, and patients are waiting on benches in hospital corridors or lying on the floor for lack of beds.

Yao’s elderly mother-in-law had been sick for a week. They first went to a local hospital, where lung imaging showed signs of pneumonia. But the hospital could not handle cases of Covid-19, Yao was told. She was directed to go to hospitals in adjacent cities.

As Yao and her husband drove from hospital to hospital, they found that all the wards were full. Zhuozhou hospital, an hour’s drive from Yao’s hometown, was the ultimate disappointment.

“I’m furious,” Yao said, crying, as she held the lung scans taken at the local hospital. “I don’t have much hope. We’ve been looking for a long time and I’m terrified because she’s having trouble breathing.”

Young people go back to work, old people suffer

Over two days, AP news agency journalists visited five hospitals and two crematoria in small towns and villages in Baoding and Langfang provinces in central Hebei province. The area was the epicenter of one of China’s first outbreaks after the government eased pandemic control measures in November and December. For weeks, the region was silent as people fell ill and stayed indoors.

Many have already recovered. Now, markets and restaurants are bustling and cars are honking in traffic, even as the virus is spreading in other parts of China. In recent days, headlines in state media have said the area is “beginning to resume normal life”.

But everyday life in the emergency wards and crematoria in central Hebei is anything but normal. Even as young people return to work and queues at fever clinics shrink, many infected elderly people in Hebei are in critical condition, which could be a harbinger of things to come in the rest of China.

The Chinese government has reported just seven deaths from Covid-19 since restrictions were eased on Dec. 7, bringing the total death toll in the country to 5,241. On Tuesday, a Chinese health official said China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official death toll from Covid-19.

Experts have predicted 1 to 2 million deaths in China over the next year, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Beijing’s counting system would “understate the true number of deaths”.

Crematoriums work overtime

At Baoding 2 hospital in Zhuozhou on Wednesday, patients crowded the corridor of the emergency ward. Patients breathed with the help of respirators. A woman was crying after doctors told her that a loved one had died.

At the Zhuozhou crematorium, ovens are running overtime as workers struggle to cope with a spike in deaths last week, according to an official. A funeral home official estimated that he is cremating 20 to 30 bodies a day, up from three to four before the easing of pandemic control measures.

“So many people have died,” said Zhao Yongsheng, a worker at a funeral goods store near a local hospital. “They work day and night, but they can’t cremate them all.”

For more than two hours at the Gaobeidian crematorium on Thursday, AP journalists observed three ambulances and two vans unloading bodies. “Many!” said one worker when asked about the number of deaths from Covid-19, before funeral director Ma Xiaowei entered and brought the journalists to meet with a local government official.

As the government official listened, Ma confirmed there were more cremations but said he didn’t know if Covid-19 was involved, and blamed the arrival of winter for the extra deaths.

Officials say they have control of the situation.

Even with anecdotal evidence and models suggesting that large numbers of people are becoming infected and dying, some Hebei officials deny that the virus has had much of an impact.

“There is no so-called explosion in cases, everything is under control,” said Wang Ping, administrative manager of Gaobeidian Hospital, speaking outside the hospital’s main gate.

Wang said only one-sixth of the hospital’s 600 beds were occupied, but he refused to let AP journalists in. Two ambulances arrived at the hospital during the half hour that journalists were present, and a relative of a patient told the AP they were turned away because the emergency ward was full.

patients on the floor

In Bazhou, a city 100 kilometers east of Gaobeidian, a hundred or more people crowded the emergency ward of Langfang 4 hospital on Thursday night.

Security guards worked to organize the crowd as people jockeyed for position in line. With no space in the ward, patients waited in corridors. Sick people spread out on blankets on the floor, while workers frantically moved gurneys and ventilators. In one hallway, half a dozen patients panted on metal benches as oxygen tanks pumped air into their noses.

For two hours, AP journalists witnessed half a dozen or more ambulances arriving at the hospital’s ICU to pick up critically ill patients and take them to other hospitals, while cars arrived carrying dozens of new patients.

A beige van pulled up to the ICU and honked frantically at a waiting ambulance. The driver yelled, “Move!” “Come on, come on!” a panicked voice shouted. Five people pulled a man out of the back of the van and took him to the hospital.

The security guard asked a patient to move but backed out when a relative complained. The man in the van was lying on the ground, in the middle of doctors running back and forth.

Doctors rushed in with a ventilator. “Can you open his mouth?” someone shouted. When white plastic tubes were placed in his face, the man began to breathe more easily.

Others weren’t so lucky. Relatives around another bed began to cry when an elderly woman’s vital signs were gone. A man pulled a cloth over the woman’s face, and they got to their feet, silently, before her body was taken away. Within minutes, another patient had taken her place.

