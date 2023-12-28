Chinese Chess | The chess champion lost his title – because of a nauseating seizure in the bathtub

The Chinese chess championship party got out of hand.

Chinese there is a buzz around chess. Winner of the top tournament organized in China Yan Chenglong accused of cheating and scandalous behavior, says The Guardian.

Yan, 48, celebrated the title of Xiangqi King – or King of Chinese Chess – last week, but was stripped of the title on Monday. Yani's championship party had ended with defecating in the bathtub of the hotel room.

According to the Chinese Chess Federation, Yan had also organized parties in the hotel room, destroyed hotel property and “offended public order and good morals”.

According to the association, Yan had an overall negative impact on the competition event and was “a very bad person”.

Yania was also accused of cheating, but according to the union it could not be proven. Rumor has it that Yan would have used anal beads to receive signals for transfers. A chess grandmaster has also been accused of a similar scam Hans Niemannbut no evidence was found in this case either.

However, Yan's bad behavior was enough to lose the championship and be banned for a year.