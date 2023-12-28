Thursday, December 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Chinese Chess | The chess champion lost his title – because of a nauseating seizure in the bathtub

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Chinese Chess | The chess champion lost his title – because of a nauseating seizure in the bathtub

The Chinese chess championship party got out of hand.

Chinese there is a buzz around chess. Winner of the top tournament organized in China Yan Chenglong accused of cheating and scandalous behavior, says The Guardian.

Yan, 48, celebrated the title of Xiangqi King – or King of Chinese Chess – last week, but was stripped of the title on Monday. Yani's championship party had ended with defecating in the bathtub of the hotel room.

According to the Chinese Chess Federation, Yan had also organized parties in the hotel room, destroyed hotel property and “offended public order and good morals”.

According to the association, Yan had an overall negative impact on the competition event and was “a very bad person”.

Yania was also accused of cheating, but according to the union it could not be proven. Rumor has it that Yan would have used anal beads to receive signals for transfers. A chess grandmaster has also been accused of a similar scam Hans Niemannbut no evidence was found in this case either.

See also  Ukraine War: Russia is building more and more tanks

However, Yan's bad behavior was enough to lose the championship and be banned for a year.

#Chinese #Chess #chess #champion #lost #title #nauseating #seizure #bathtub

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Congressmen criticize MP who proposes reimbursing payroll

Congressmen criticize MP who proposes reimbursing payroll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result